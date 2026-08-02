All U.S. citizens who wish to enter Mexico must meet the conditions required by immigration authorities, such as having a visa and a valid and current passport.

However, there are specific requirements for a passport to be considered valid . In addition to not being expired, and not having physical damage to its pages and/or covers, it must have enough blank pages for immigration stamps to be placed.

Entry requirements for Mexico from the United States

U.S. citizens traveling to Mexico must:

Present a valid passport.

Complete the corresponding immigration registration as applicable and apply for a visa.

Prove the purpose of the trip and the expected length of stay.

Demonstrate financial solvency.

Comply with current health regulations.

Those who decide to enter by land may also use a passport card ( passport card ).

Renewing the U.S. passport: step by step

The procedure to renew the U.S. passport can be done by mail or online through the official State Department website . However, not everyone can access this process, so eligibility is recommended to be checked.

Complete Form DS-82. Obtain a recent photo that meets the official requirements. If doing it by mail, attach the passport. Pay the corresponding fee. Submit the application by mail or complete the renewal online. Wait for and receive the new passport.

The State Department recommends carrying out this procedure in advance since processing times may vary.