Anyone seeking entry to the United States should check the Six-Month Club list to see whether they are exempt from the passport validity extension requirement on the passport. This rule requires travelers to have a valid document for at least six months after their scheduled departure from the country.

Only citizens of countries on the Six-Month Club list are exempt, and the list may be updated periodically. Those from countries not on the list must meet the six-month requirement. Otherwise, they could run into trouble entering the United States.

Which countries are exempt from the six-month passport rule?

Citizens of countries included in the Six-Month Club are exempt from having a passport valid for six additional months beyond their planned departure date from the United States.

The latest list was published on Dec. 18, 2025.

Latin American countries on the list include:

Argentina.

Bolivia.

Brazil.

Chile.

Colombia.

Costa Rica.

El Salvador.

Guatemala.

Mexico.

Nicaragua.

Panama.

Paraguay.

Peru.

Dominican Republic.

Uruguay.

Venezuela.

The list also includes countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania, including Australia, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, India and South Korea.

The official list should be checked before traveling here.

What rule replaces the six-month validity requirement?

For citizens of exempt countries, the six-month requirement is replaced by a more flexible condition. The passport must remain valid for the entire planned stay in the United States.

The measure does not eliminate the requirement to have a valid passport or change any other immigration requirements.

Who absolutely must present a passport with six months of validity?

Citizens of countries not included in the Six-Month Club must meet the general U.S. rule. Latin American countries not on the list include Cuba and Honduras.

Also not on the list are:

Ecuador.

Afghanistan.

Algeria.

Azerbaijan.

Bahrain.

Bangladesh.

Belarus.

Cambodia.

Cameroon.

Iran.

Iraq.

Jordan.

Kazakhstan.

Kuwait.

Laos.

Moldova.

Oman.

North Korea.

Syria.

Yemen.

What other conditions must a passport meet for the State Department to allow entry?

In addition to meeting validity requirements, travelers must pay attention to the document’s technical conditions. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sets different requirements depending on the type of trip and the immigration program chosen.