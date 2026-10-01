Starting October 1, 2026, the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) is moving to an all-electronic registration system, ending the requirement for physical license plate stickers and printed registration cards.

The change applies when drivers register a vehicle for the first time or renew an existing registration. Instead of receiving a new sticker and paper registration card automatically, vehicle owners will have access to their registration electronically.

What North Carolina drivers need to know

Drivers will still be required to register their vehicles and renew their registration every year. They must also continue to pay the required registration fees and vehicle property taxes and maintain continuous insurance coverage.

The renewal process itself is not changing. Drivers can still renew their vehicle registration online, by mail, in person at a license plate agency or through a self-service kiosk. NCDMV will also continue mailing renewal notices 90 days before a registration expires.

Drivers also do not need to keep a physical registration card in their vehicle. Law enforcement can verify registration electronically through its systems. If drivers want a paper copy, NCDMV allows them to download and print a free PDF or obtain a printed copy for $5.

Drivers in North Carolina will still be required to register their vehicles and renew their registration every year. Mehaniq

What happens to the old license plate sticker?

NCDMV recommends that drivers remove their old registration sticker from their license plates on or after October 1, 2026. New stickers will no longer be issued under the electronic registration system.

The state says the change will also reduce costs and opportunities for registration sticker fraud. The new system does not eliminate registration requirements; it only changes how registration information is provided and verified.