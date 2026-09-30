Renewing a driver’s license online can save drivers a trip to the DMV, but the option is not available under the same conditions across the US. State agencies set their own requirements, and eligibility can depend on factors such as age, license type, renewal history, and whether the driver needs to update personal information.

States including California, North Carolina, and Rhode Island currently offer online driver’s license renewal for eligible drivers. However, the requirements differ by state.

Which drivers can renew their license online?

Online renewal is generally available only to drivers who meet specific conditions established by their state DMV. For example, California allows eligible drivers to renew online if they are within the permitted renewal period, do not need to change their address or personal description, and are not renewing a commercial driver’s license.

North Carolina also allows eligible non-commercial drivers to renew online, while certain restrictions — including a suspended license, outstanding debt or specific license types — require an in-person visit.

Rhode Island allows driver’s license renewal online with a credit card, although obtaining a REAL ID for the first time must be done in person.

What do you need to renew online?

The information required depends on the state, but drivers should generally have their current driver’s license and personal information available. North Carolina, for example, requires the driver’s license or ID card and Social Security number for its online renewal process.

Drivers should also be prepared to pay the renewal fee online and provide any additional information requested by their state DMV.

Many US drivers can renew their licenses online, depending on their state’s DMV requirements. PeopleImages

State DMV rules can vary

There is no single nationwide process for online driver’s license renewal. Each state determines who qualifies, how often a driver can renew online, and when an in-person visit is required.

Before starting the process, drivers should check the official DMV or driver’s licensing agency website for their state to confirm their eligibility and the documents they need.