The U.S. visa is an imperative document for most travelers who choose to visit the United States, since, unless they are citizens of countries that benefit from exemptions from the processing of said permit, it will be essential to be able to access the country’s port of entry, where the CBP officer will carry out the relevant inspection.

However, Mexican citizens who meet the requirements to apply for a Border Crossing Card (BCC) may travel without needing to have a visa and, depending on the means they choose to cross the border, could be exempt from presenting a passport.

No Visa or Passport: the permit that authorizes legal entry into the United States

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) explains that the BCC is a card whose design includes advanced technology, allowing authorities to verify the holder’s identity.

When not accompanied by a passport, it facilitates transit for those entering by land, pleasure boats, or ferries directly from Mexico to the United States for tourism or business reasons, for up to 30 days and in restricted areas.

By contrast, if presented together with a passport, it acts as a B visa and is accepted for entry anywhere in the United States, regardless of the means of transport used.

The document is valid for up to ten years, during which it facilitates multiple trips.

Legal entry into the United States: relevant information for those traveling without a passport

Individuals who hold a BCC and enter by land or sea - according to the previously mentioned routes - will be authorized to access exclusively the “border zone”, which includes the following territories:

California : less than 40 km from the border.

Arizona : less than 120 km from the border.

New Mexico : within 88 km of the border or up to Interstate 10, whichever is farther north.

Texas: less than 40 km from the border.

Requirements needed to obtain this document and travel without a U.S. visa or passport

To obtain this document it is imperative to meet the fundamental requirements:

Be a Mexican citizen and reside in Mexico during the application process.

Meeting all the eligibility criteria for a B1 or B2 visa is essential.

It is necessary to demonstrate the existence of strong ties to Mexico that are considered sufficient reasons to return.