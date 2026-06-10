Thousands of people cross the border between Mexico and the United States every day for work, tourism, family, or business reasons. Although many believe that presenting a passport and a traditional visa is essential to enter the country, there is a special document that allows certain border crossings to be made more simply and quickly.

This is the Border Crossing Card (BCC), a document issued by the U.S. authorities that functions as a visitor visa and facilitates legal entry into certain southern border states of the United States.

The document that allows legal and automatic entry without a visa or passport

The Border Crossing Card (BCC) is a credential issued by the Government of the United States mainly for Mexican citizens. This document combines:

A visitor visa type B1/B2

An identification document with security technology

Authorization to make frequent border crossings

It is one of the most widely used immigration documents at the border between Mexico and the United States.

Who can enter the country with this document?

Generally, the Border Crossing Card is available to Mexican citizens who:

Meet the immigration requirements

Demonstrate ties to their country of residence

Pass the consular review process

Obtain approval from the U.S. authorities

The process is carried out through U.S. consulates and embassies.