New York City public schools will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27 for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. That means 3-K, kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students will have four straight days off from classes , with Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29, added to the school break.

The measure is part of the 2026-2027 calendar for the New York City Public Schools (NYCPS), which sets aside noninstructional days for the holiday.

Why there will be no classes on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 in New York

The official NYCPS calendar states that Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, will be days off for Thanksgiving. The shutdown applies to students in the city’s public schools that are part of the system, from 3-K and pre-K through 12th grade.

When students will return to class

Students must return to classrooms on Monday, Nov. 30, after four straight days without school.

What about private and charter schools?

The NYCPS calendar applies to New York City public schools in the system. The document itself notes that families whose children attend private, parochial, charter, or early childhood schools should check directly with each institution to confirm their closure dates.

How the NYCPS school calendar is set up for November 2026

The NYCPS school calendar for November includes the following remaining dates:

Wednesday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day; no classes.

Thursday, Nov. 12 : Parent-teacher conferences in the afternoon and evening for middle schools and District 75; students at these schools will be dismissed three hours early.

Thursday, Nov. 19 : Parent-teacher conferences in the evening for high schools, K-12 schools, and 6-12 schools.

Friday, Nov. 20 : Parent-teacher conferences in the afternoon for high schools, K-12 schools, and 6-12 schools; students at these schools will be dismissed three hours early.

Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27: Thanksgiving recess; no classes.

When winter break begins

After Thanksgiving, the next major break will be winter break. According to the 2026-2027 NYCPS school calendar, it will run from Thursday, Dec. 24, 2026, through Friday, Jan. 1, 2027. There will also be no classes during that period.