On Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, certain New York City public school students will have a shortened school day. The calendar says students at intermediate schools and District 75 schools will be dismissed three hours earlier than usual.

The date appears in the official 2026-2027 school year calendar and corresponds to parent-teacher conferences at those schools. The measure does not mean a citywide or statewide shortened school day for all schools.

Which students are covered by the early dismissal on Thursday the 12th

The calendar identifies two groups for that date. On one hand, intermediate schools, known as middle schools, which serve grades 6 through 8.

On the other, the early dismissal includes District 75 schools, which provide special education in New York City.

For elementary schools and pre-K centers, the shortened day for conferences was scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5.

At high schools and schools that serve grades K-12 or 6-12, the three-hour-early dismissal is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20.

Families at private, parochial and charter schools, NYCEEC early childhood centers and family child care programs should check their school or program calendar.

Why families should confirm the schedule with their school

The education department warns that conference dates may vary by school. Families should therefore review their school’s communications and coordinate with teachers.

In its guide to parent-teacher conferences, NYC Public Schools says these meetings are a chance to discuss academic performance, the school experience and the support each student needs.

For the 2026-2027 school year, conferences generally will be held remotely, although in-person options are available. The time and format should be confirmed with the teacher or the school administration.