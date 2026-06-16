New York City schools suspend classes starting Monday, June 30, and throughout that week, after Friday, June 26, marks the last day of the 2025-2026 school year. All students from 3K to grade 12 in the New York City Department of Education (NYCDOE) will have an extra-long break before returning to classes in September.

The official NYCDOE calendar states that June 26 is the last day of attendance for students, formally beginning summer vacation. From that date on, no public school in the city will resume activities until the new school year.

When are classes suspended and how long does the break last?

The summer break officially begins on Saturday, June 27, after the school year closes on Friday, the 26th. That means the week from Monday, June 30, to Friday, July 4, will pass completely without classes for all students.

The return to classrooms is scheduled for Thursday, September 10, 2026, the date set by the NYCDOE as the first day of the new school year. In total, students will have approximately ten weeks of summer vacation.

Who does the class suspension apply to?

The measure applies to all students in New York public schools from 3K through grade 12. The official calendar covers all institutions under the NYCDOE in the city’s five boroughs.

What about private, charter, and parochial schools?

Private, parochial, and charter schools, as well as early education centers (NYCEEC), are required to follow this calendar. Families with children in those institutions should check directly with each school to find out its closing and return dates.