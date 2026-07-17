The city of New York continues driving changes to modernize its public transportation system.

The mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed a historic project that will change traffic on one of the main corridors in the Bronx .

The project includes the construction of a dedicated bus lane (Busway) that will significantly reduce travel times.

What does the new Busway that New York will build consist of?

The project includes the creation of the first Busway in the Bronx, a lane specially designed so that buses can travel faster .

According to local authorities, the project will be developed on Fordham Road, one of the corridors with the highest number of passengers in the entire city and a key artery for the daily mobility of residents, workers, and students.

The goal is to prioritize public transportation, improve bus operating speeds and offer a much more reliable service for millions of users.

When will the project begin and when will it be ready?

According to the official announcement, work will begin during 2027 , after the planning stage, public consultations, and final project design are completed.

If the planned schedule is met, the new Busway will be operational that same year, becoming one of the most important interventions in the city-driven mobility plan.

What benefits will it have for passengers?

Authorities in New York say the new infrastructure will improve public transportation performance through:

Reduced travel times .

Greater punctuality for buses.

Less congestion on one of the most heavily used corridors in the Bronx.

A more efficient service for millions of passengers .

Better connection with other lines in the transportation system.

The project aims to encourage the use of public transportation as an alternative to private cars.

What other improvements did Mamdani announce for New York buses?

The new dedicated lane is part of a broader plan aimed at strengthening the city’s bus network.

The measures announced also include:

New dedicated bus lanes.

Modernization of road infrastructure.

Improvements in service frequency.

Optimization of travel times on the highest-demand corridors.

These initiatives aim to offer faster, more reliable, and more accessible public transportation for New Yorkers.