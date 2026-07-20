With a plan aimed at directly intervening in prices, the local administration proposes establishing a network of municipal supermarkets in New York with the goal of counteracting the rising cost of living and ensuring access to basic products at more reasonable prices.

New York seeks to implement an ambitious program to combat inflation in food products

The proposal, promoted by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, includes a primary investment of 70 million dollars intended to develop sales spaces run by the state itself. The main objective is to mitigate the impact of food inflation in New York, which over the last decade has shown growth notably above the national average.

In that framework, the model proposes that the city keep ownership of the land and absorb structural costs such as rent and maintenance, which would make it easier to pass those savings directly on to the final price of the products.

Where the first publicly managed supermarkets will be located

The project will begin at La Marqueta, a historically significant market located in East Harlem, where the first establishment will be built from the ground up. However, the first official opening of the program is scheduled for late 2027, although the location still has to be confirmed.

In the long term, the goal is to establish at least one municipal supermarket in each New York district before 2029.

In addition, the authorities have indicated that these stores will be dedicated exclusively to selling essential products, excluding categories such as tobacco or lottery, which are common at other points of sale.