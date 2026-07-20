To leave or enter the United States, most foreign citizens must present a valid passport and, depending on their nationality and the purpose of the trip, a visa or approved travel authorization.

However, those who already legally reside in the United States can move toward obtaining the Green Card, which allows them to live and work permanently in the country, in addition to traveling abroad and returning by following certain rules.

To apply for it, it is necessary to submit Form I-485, provided the applicant meets the eligibility conditions established by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Form I-485: How does it work and what does the Green Card authorize?

Form I-485, also called Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjustment of Status, is the document that allows people who are already legally in the United States to apply for the Green Card without having to return to their country to complete the consular process.

When the form is approved by immigration officers, the applicant becomes a lawful permanent resident and gains various rights:

Live permanently in the country

Work for any employer if labor visa

Study at educational institutions in the United States

Travel abroad and return to the United States, following immigration rules

Apply for citizenship when the requirements established by law are met

Requirements to apply for Form I-485

To file Form I-485, the applicant must meet these general conditions:

Be physically present in the country

Be eligible for a permanent residence category :

Vinculo familiar Empleo Refugio Asilo Otras

Have an approved immigrant petition or be able to file it simultaneously when regulations allow it

Have an available immigrant visa at the time of filing when the category requires it

Complete Form I-485 , with supporting documentation, the corresponding signature, and applicable fees

Attend the biometric data appointment and comply with the interviews scheduled by USCIS

Green Card limitations and residence conditions

Although the Permanent Resident Card grants legal permanence, it is not equivalent to U.S. citizenship. In addition, holders must comply with the rules and obligations to maintain this status :