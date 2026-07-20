Unlike the closed and heavy look of traditional grilles, this alternative brings visual lightness, blending in with different architectural styles. That is why more and more projects for renovation and modern construction are choosing this type of enclosure, which balances security, design, and functionality.

The classic iron grilles that dominated facades for decades are beginning to be left behind. In their place, a more elegant and contemporary proposal is gaining ground: fronts with laminated safety glass combined with minimalist structures.

This change not only redefines the aesthetics of homes, but also offers protection and privacy without losing brightness.

What are the advantages of laminated glass?

The growth of safety glass is not a random phenomenon. Experts in architecture and design point out various reasons why this trend is becoming established in homes and urban duplexes:

Reinforced security: laminated or tempered glass is designed to withstand impacts. It does not break easily and, if it does fracture, it does not produce dangerous fragments.

More natural light: by allowing light to enter, they create an open and bright front , ideal for contemporary homes.

Adjustable privacy: the various finishes —such as frosted, screen-printed, or microtextured film — prevent direct view from the public street without darkening indoor spaces.

Clean and modern design: their minimalist aesthetic instantly updates the facade, replacing the rigid look of metal grilles.

The adoption of these elements has become essential in modern construction, where security and aesthetics are priorities. The combination of functionality and contemporary design makes safety glass a preferred choice in the residential field.

Elegance, protection, and easy care

One of the strengths of this trend is its low maintenance. Unlike iron, which requires painting and rust protection, glass only needs occasional cleaning. In addition, it combines easily with warm materials such as wood, stone, or exposed concrete, achieving a balanced and natural facade.

Another advantage is that glass fronts can be strategically lit to highlight the home at night. Warm, diffuse lights, when reflected on the translucent surface, create an elegant and sophisticated effect that enhances the home entrance.

A trend that is here to stay

Far from being a fleeting trend, safety glass fronts represent an evolution in home protection. In residential areas and urban settings, there is an increasing desire for security without compromising design or visual comfort.

The result is a home that is more open, modern, and secure, where aesthetics and functionality coexist in perfect harmony. This is a way to say goodbye to the image of a “gated house” and welcome a new concept of contemporary facade.