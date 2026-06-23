The federal airport authority activated a new mandatory charge of USD 45 that directly affects passengers who arrive at security checkpoints without a REAL ID or without a valid alternative document. The measure is already in force at all airports in the country and marks a turning point in the full enforcement of air safety regulations.

The measure was confirmed by the Transportation Security Administration and responds to tighter identity checks after the final entry into force of the REAL ID Act, in effect since May 2025.

New fee at airports: who must pay the 45 dollars

As of February 1, 2026, any passenger who shows up at an airport without a REAL ID-compliant identification will have to pay a $45 fee to try to verify their identity. The charge corresponds to the procedure called the ConfirmID Fee, which enables an exceptional verification.

This process can be done online or in person, has limited validity, and only allows the traveler to move toward the boarding area if their identity is successfully confirmed. The TSA was clear: paying does not guarantee you can fly. If identity cannot be verified, access will be denied even after paying the fee.

What is the REAL ID, and why is it now mandatory to fly?

REAL ID is a driver’s license or state identification card that meets federal security standards. In most states, it is identified by a gold star in the upper-right corner of the document.

This requirement stems from a law passed by Congress in 2005, following the recommendations of the 9/11 Commission, with the goal of standardizing identification criteria for domestic flights and access to federal facilities. Since its full implementation, the TSA no longer accepts regular licenses to pass security checkpoints.

How to apply for REAL ID:

Apply at the corresponding state DMV.

Present proof of identity (passport or birth certificate).

Provide Social Security number.

Submit two proof-of-address documents.

Demonstrate legal residence in the United States.

Accepted documents and warnings before traveling

In addition to REAL ID, the TSA allows travel with approved alternative documents, including:

Valid U.S. passport.

U.S. passport card.

Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, or FAST credentials.

Department of Defense identification.

Green card or border crossing card.

Documents from recognized tribal nations.

The official recommendation is clear: check your documents before traveling. Arriving at the airport without a valid credential can mean delays, extra costs, and the inability to board, even if you pay the new fee.