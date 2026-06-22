Immigration authorities have tightened controls at Mexico’s main airports and issued a warning that directly affects thousands of foreign travelers: those with an expired, damaged, or insufficiently valid passport could be denied entry before entering the country.

The measure will especially affect the international airports of Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Cancún, where much of the tourism and international connections are concentrated. The focus is on visitors who delayed renewing their passports and arrive with documents that do not meet current immigration requirements.

As authorities reminded, Mexico may deny entry to foreign citizens if the travel document is not in a valid condition at the time of arrival.

This is the passport procedure that can prevent entry into Mexico

Many travelers believe they can use their passport until the exact day it expires, but in practice, many international controls require a minimum validity period to allow entry.

This means that a foreigner arriving in Mexico with a passport close to expiration or already expired could face questioning, additional checks, or even immigration inadmissibility.

Airport authorities said inspections will be stricter at international terminals such as Cancún and Mexico City due to the expected increase in tourist flow for 2026.

What can happen to a foreigner upon arriving in Mexico?

Foreign citizens who have not renewed their passports in time may face different immigration consequences:

Immediate rejection by immigration.

Temporary detention at the airport.

Denial of entry into the country.

Cancellation of connecting flights.

Loss of tourist and hotel reservations.

In addition, airlines may also prevent boarding from the country of origin if they detect that the document does not meet the conditions required by Mexico or by the international itinerary.

What foreigners should do before traveling to Mexico in 2026

Authorities recommend that all international visitors check the passport expiration date before buying tickets or booking accommodation.

They also advise checking whether the document has physical damage, worn pages, or electronic reading problems, since any of these situations can cause issues at immigration checkpoints.

In tourist cities with heavy air traffic, such as Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Cancún, controls will be especially strict to prevent irregularities and speed up the entry of passengers who do meet all required documentation.