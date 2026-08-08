Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Paraguay maintain strict requirements when receiving visitors, which everyone interested in visiting these destinations must be able to meet to avoid any inconvenience with the authorities and airlines.

The passport, in that sense, is one of the main documents required when making international trips, and each destination sets validity conditions for it to be considered acceptable, so verifying this detail is essential to renew this identification on time if necessary.

Traveling to the Dominican Republic: what requirements do I need to meet?

Dominican Republic requires all visitors seeking to enter as tourists to have a passport with at least 6 months of validity at the time of travel.

For countries in the European Union, England, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, and Ecuador, until December 31 of this year travel with a passport that is valid only for the duration of their stay in the country is allowed.

Traveling to Paraguay: what passport requirements do I need to meet?

In this case, the National Directorate of Migration of Paraguay specifies that all nonresident visitors are required to present a passport that is fully valid both for entry into and departure from the country.

However, for nationals belonging to Mercosur countries, only a valid identity document from the country of origin is required.

Traveling to Mexico: what passport requirements do I need to meet?

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs also specifies that all visitors must, in accordance with Mexican law, present a fully valid passport upon entry.

“Some airlines want to make sure that travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity to guarantee their services. Therefore, it is strongly recommended to check with the selected airline regarding its policy on this matter,” the agency tells travelers.

It is important to consider that international authorities will also verify that visa conditions are met -if necessary-, that the information on the documents matches, that health requirements are met, and all the specifications set by each destination, so it is advisable to visit their official websites to verify all the necessary points for the trip.