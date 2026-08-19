Thousands of workers are looking forward to the holiday on Friday, August 21 to enjoy three consecutive days of rest. In this context, an entire U.S. state is halting its official activity and treating itself to a new long weekend.

The Government declared a holiday for this Friday, August 21

The residents of Hawaii will enjoy a new long weekend thanks to an official holiday that will be observed on Friday, August 21, 2026. It is Statehood Day, a state holiday that commemorates Hawaii’s admission as the 50th state of the United States.

Currently, the holiday is observed every third Friday of August, so in 2026 it falls on Friday, August 21, creating a long weekend together with Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23.

Which services will be affected

The holiday applies mainly within the state of Hawaii. During that day, various public offices remain closed or operate with reduced services, including:

State government offices

Numerous county offices

State courts

Several public schools and universities

Some banks and public agencies

Many private companies continue operating normally, although some also give employees the day off.

There will be a new long weekend this month

Since Statehood Day 2026 is celebrated on a Friday, many people in Hawaii will be able to enjoy three consecutive days of rest: