Baking trays, oven dishes, and kitchen utensils can accumulate grease residue after preparing oven-baked meals, fried foods, or recipes with sauces.

Over time, these residues can stick to surfaces and make cleaning much more difficult.

Although vinegar and baking soda often appear among the most commonly used homemade alternatives, there is another simple combination that can help remove dirt: lemon and detergent.

How do you mix lemon and detergent to remove grease?

The process is simple and can be done with ingredients that are usually available in the kitchen.

To prepare the mixture:

Squeeze the juice of one lemon into a container.

Add a small amount of dish detergent .

Mix both ingredients until you get a smooth mixture.

Apply it directly to the greasy area.

Let it sit for a few minutes.

Scrub with a sponge suitable for the surface.

Rinse with plenty of water.

If the grease is very stuck on, it may be necessary to repeat the process or let the mixture sit for a few more minutes.

Why do they recommend using lemon with detergent?

Detergent is designed to help loosen grease and food residue from utensils. Lemon, for its part, contains citric acid, which can help loosen certain residues and leave a feeling of cleanliness.

The combination can be especially practical for those looking for a simple alternative before resorting to chemical degreasing products.

However, it is not a miracle formula: its effectiveness will depend on the type of grease, how long it has been stuck on, and the material of the tray or dish.

The trick to removing the toughest grease from oven dishes

When residue is dry or very stuck on, one option is to soak it first.

You can pour hot water over the dish along with a few drops of detergent and let it soak for several minutes. Then, you can apply the lemon and detergent mixture to the areas that still have grease.

This step makes the scrubbing effort easier and helps avoid the need to use overly abrasive tools.

Can lemon be used on all kitchen trays?

Before applying any homemade mixture, it is important to take the surface material into account.

In particular, it is best to avoid abrasive methods on surfaces with nonstick coatings, since a sponge that is too rough can damage them.

Lemon should also not be left on materials that may react with acidic substances for long periods.

Why is there no need to use vinegar or baking soda?

Vinegar and baking soda are popular ingredients for different household tasks, but they are not essential for removing grease from a dish.

In this case, the detergent already serves a specific function against greasy residue, while lemon can be used as a complement to make cleaning easier and help loosen residue.