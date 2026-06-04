In the United States, the federal holiday calendar includes a total of 11 holidays, when routine activities are put on pause to commemorate observances of national and international significance.

In that context, next Friday, June 19, Juneteenth will be observed nationwide, which will give thousands of workers who follow this schedule in their work calendars a new three-day long weekend.

Confirmed: Friday, June 19 is a full holiday nationwide

This holiday, which will be the first one to fall on a Friday among all those celebrated so far, is known as Juneteenth or Emancipation Day, and is intended to commemorate the end of slavery.

According to USA.gov, this day is dedicated to learning more about the history of the African American community in the United States.

“Many cities across the country celebrate with parades, music festivals, and fireworks,” it states.

Which businesses and institutions close their doors on June 19

During federal holidays, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase, and the rest of the country’s banks close their doors and suspend in-person operations.

If you need to carry out basic transactions, ATMs will operate as usual, as will banking apps and the various websites of financial institutions.

In addition, non-essential government offices and various private-sector businesses that adhere to this schedule remain closed.

All the remaining holidays ahead

According to the calendar, these remain for 2026