Myanmar is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world: at war for 78 years, it recorded more than 7,000 civilian deaths in 2025, the highest figure since the 2021 military coup. Its population lives amid airstrikes, mass displacement, and repression.

This was documented by Amnesty International in its annual assessment of the country. According to the organization, more than 3.5 million people remain displaced, and attacks against civilians reached their deadliest level in four years in 2025.

Why is it considered the most dangerous country in the world?

The armed conflict in Myanmar began shortly after its independence in 1948, and intensified after the 2021 coup. The army regained territory, but civilian deaths exceeded 7,000 during 2025.

Air strikes rose by more than 50% compared with 2024, according to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. The violence, however, is not limited to bombings: the report documents several forms of abuse against the civilian population.

The main documented violations

Air strikes against schools, hospitals, and populated areas.

Forced labor and compulsory military recruitment.

Cyber scam centers where people are held through trafficking and torture.

Deaths in custody from torture and lack of medical care.

What is it like to live in the world’s most dangerous country at war?

For civilians, daily life in Myanmar is marked by displacement and insecurity. The economy worsened, food prices rose, and hunger increased in conflict zones.

Added to this is repression: new laws punish criticism of the military government ahead of the December elections with prison - and even the death penalty. In addition, the cut in U.S. foreign aid hit essential services.

The impact of the aid cut