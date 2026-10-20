Amid the latest Social Security payments for October, beneficiaries are beginning to look at the payment days for November, a month that will have a federal holiday that will change the official benefits schedule.

The United States commemorates Veterans Day on November 11, a holiday that this year will fall on Wednesday and, therefore, will affect the usual payment schedule of the Social Security Administration (SSA). Therefore, payment will be moved up to the day before, Tuesday the 10th .

Beneficiaries born between the 1st and the 10th will be paid that day.

SSA payment schedule in November 2026

The Social Security benefit payment days in November 2026 are:

Tuesday the 3rd : if you received Social Security benefits before May 1997 or if you receive both Social Security and SSI benefits

Tuesday the 10th : Social Security beneficiaries born between the 1st and the 10th

Wednesday the 18th : Social Security beneficiaries born between the 11th and the 20th

Wednesday the 25th: Social Security beneficiaries born between the 21st and the 31st

What is commemorated on November 11

On November 11, the United States celebrates Veterans Day, a date dedicated to honoring all the men and women who served in the country’s Armed Forces. The commemoration originated in the armistice that ended the fighting of World War I, signed on November 11, 1918.

In 1954, the holiday adopted its current name to recognize veterans of all wars. Each year, the day includes parades, speeches, and ceremonies in tribute to those who defended freedom, with special events at Arlington National Cemetery and other monuments across the country.