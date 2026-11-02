Wednesday, November 11, 2026, will be a federal holiday in the United States for Veterans Day. On that day, federal government offices will be closed, and many banks will not offer in-person service, leaving millions of workers with a shorter workweek.

The measure applies across the United States and is part of the official holiday calendar. However, that does not mean all private-sector employees are automatically off, since conditions depend on each company and the applicable labor rules.

The official USA.gov site explains: “During federal holidays, government offices, banks and some private-sector businesses are closed”.

What will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day is one of the federal holidays recognized by the U.S. government. As a result, there will be changes to the hours of public institutions and financial entities.

Among those most affected are:

Federal offices : They will be closed for the holiday.

Banks : Many branches will not offer in-person service, although certain digital services and ATMs will remain available.

Private companies : Some businesses will suspend operations, while others will operate normally.

Schools and state offices: Closures will depend on each school district’s calendar and local rules.

As a result, anyone who needs to handle business in person should keep the holiday in mind and check each institution’s hours.

Meanwhile, federal employees who usually work Monday through Friday will have a four-day workweek, with a midweek interruption. Other workers should check their employer’s policies to confirm whether they will have paid time off.

Why Veterans Day is commemorated on Nov. 11

Nov. 11 marks the service of those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Its origin is tied to the armistice that ended the fighting in World War I in 1918.

In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson promoted the commemoration of Armistice Day. Later, in 1938, the U.S. Congress passed a law declaring Nov. 11 a national holiday, and finally, in 1954, it was renamed Veterans Day.

Since then, parades, tributes, and official ceremonies have been held every year. One of the most important takes place at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.