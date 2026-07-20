Baking soda, vinegar, and lemon juice are among the most used elements in different cleaning routines due to the versatility that characterizes them and how easy they are to find in homes.

This combination offers great benefits for removing built-up dirt, neutralizing bad odors, and helping keep various areas of the home gleaming.

What it is for

When these three ingredients come into contact, they form a mixture whose effect helps make it easier to remove residue, grease, and stuck-on dirt while also helping to fragrance at the same time.

On one hand, baking soda is known for its deodorizing properties and for its practical uses in removing dirt, while white vinegar and lemon -because of their citric acid- are widely used to remove accumulated residue and make grease easier to remove.

To put it into practice, a few tablespoons of baking soda are mixed with a few drops of vinegar and lemon, which are applied to the affected area to make residue cleaning easier.

What this baking soda, vinegar, and lemon mixture is used for

This preparation can be used to clean, for example

Drains.

Pipes.

Trash cans.

Marble.

Refrigerators.

Kitchen sinks.

The advice is always to use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.