The technique known as potpourri in a pot has gained relevance in recent times due to its economical nature, the possibility of reusing fruit scraps, and its adaptability to the different seasons of the year. This method requires only water and a combination of aromatic ingredients.

Heating lemon peel, cinnamon, and rosemary is proposed as a simple way to make a simmer pot, a handmade technique that allows you to scent the home without the need for sprays or artificial fragrances. In a matter of minutes, the released steam provides a fresh and warm aroma that transforms the environment.

What is meant by a simmer pot, what is its function, and how does it alter the home atmosphere?

Among its most outstanding benefits:

Hides odors coming from the kitchen.

Promotes a cozy atmosphere.

Makes it easy to customize fragrances according to the season.

Maximizes the use of ingredients that are commonly discarded.

Its main function is to freshen spaces naturally. The steam helps neutralize strong odors and creates a sense of cleanliness and warmth without resorting to chemical products.

The combinations can be adjusted by using fruits, spices or herbs according to individual preference.

Simmer pot: reasons for its recommendation and detailed preparation guide

This option is proposed because it is affordable, easy to carry out, and makes it possible to manage the intensity of the aroma. In addition, it does not require specific electrical devices.

The main benefits of this preparation are the following:

Easy to make at home.

Does not require advanced technology.

Possibility of fully controlling the desired fragrance.

Detailed step-by-step essential guide

It is essential not to leave it unattended and to turn off the heat before the water fully evaporates . It is also possible to perform this procedure in a slow cooker.