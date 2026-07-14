People who drink a lot of coffee or tea know that these are infusions that tend to stain mugs heavily and are very difficult stains to remove with traditional cleaning products.

However, there are home tricks, such as applying toothpaste inside the mug to remove the stains. The idea is to make the most of its properties, since it is the same process and reaction it has on teeth.

What is it for to put toothpaste in a coffee-stained mug

Applying a small amount of toothpaste inside a mug stained by tea or coffee and gently rubbing can help remove them. This effect is possible thanks to the very fine abrasives designed to remove stains from teeth.

This same action can help loosen the surface marks left on the ceramic. In this sense, the original look of the inside of the mug is restored, and marks that do not come off with detergent are removed.

How to clean a coffee-stained mug with toothpaste

To do it, you should first clean all the surface dirt, and once it is clean, apply a small amount of white toothpaste, not gel, over the stain.

Then, gently rub with a sponge or microfiber cloth using circular movements. If the stain is persistent, let it sit for 2 to 5 minutes, and finally rinse with plenty of warm water.

Why they recommend cleaning stained coffee mugs with toothpaste

The popularity of this trick is explained by the fact that it is a product that everyone has at home and can deliver good results without resorting to harsher cleaners.

The texture is slightly abrasive, so it helps loosen stuck-on residue by rubbing, without needing to apply too much force or intensity when scrubbing.