Baking soda, vinegar, and lemon juice are among the most commonly used items in different cleaning routines due to their versatility and how easy they are to find at home.

This combination offers great benefits for removing accumulated dirt, neutralizing bad odors, and helping keep various areas of the home spotless.

Mixing baking soda, vinegar, and lemon: why it is recommended

When these three ingredients come into contact, they form a mixture whose effect helps make it easier to remove residue, grease, and stuck-on dirt while also helping to freshen the area at the same time.

Baking soda is known for its deodorizing properties and for its uses in practically removing dirt, while white vinegar and lemon, due to their citric acid, are widely used to remove accumulated residue and make grease easier to lift.

To use it, mix a few tablespoons of baking soda with a few drops of vinegar and lemon, then apply it to the affected area to make it easier to clean away residue.

What this mixture of baking soda, vinegar, and lemon is for

This preparation can be used to clean, for example

Drains

Pipes

Trash bins

Marble

Refrigerators

Kitchen sinks

The advice is always to use gloves and safety gear when cleaning and to keep the mixture away from your face.