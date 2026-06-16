U.S. family courts do not operate under an automatic preference favoring the mother in child custody disputes. Current regulations stipulate that decisions on guardianship and legal custody must be based exclusively on the child’s welfare, without assuming gender-based bias.

This means that, in the context of a legal dispute, the mother does not have a legal advantage simply because she is the mother. Judges must apply the principle known as the “best interests of the child,” a legal criterion that guides all custody-related decisions in the country.

How the Best Interests of the Child Law is implemented in the United States

The doctrine known as Best Interests of the Child is the legal standard used by courts to determine with which parent the child will live or how shared custody will be arranged.

This criterion has become established, replacing earlier presumptions that favored mothers at certain early ages. Today, the law requires each case to be analyzed individually, prioritizing the child’s stability, safety, and emotional well-being.

Reasons why the mother does not have an advantage in the legal custody battle

For decades, in certain states, the doctrine of the “tender years” was implemented, which presumed that infants should be under maternal custody . However, this practice was gradually and progressively dismissed.

Today, under the best interests of the child principle, neither the mother nor the father has an automatic preference. Both appear before the court on equal footing, and the decision will be based solely on determining which environment provides the greatest benefits for the child’s development.

The conditions judges evaluate to ensure child welfare

To determine the legal custody and physical custody of a child, courts evaluate multiple factors focused on the child’s welfare, including: