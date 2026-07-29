Traveling abroad requires meeting a series of mandatory requirements, and one of the most important is having a valid passport.

For this reason, countries such as the United States, Canada, and Spain maintain strict controls to prevent passengers with invalid documentation from entering their territories.

Travelers planning to go to these destinations should check the status of their passport in advance, since presenting it expired, damaged, or without the necessary validity can cause problems before boarding a flight or when passing through immigration controls.

Why do the United States, Canada, and Spain require a valid passport?

International immigration authorities use the passport as the main identification document to verify the identity and nationality of travelers.

For this reason, both airlines and border control agencies usually require that the document:

Is not expired at the time of travel.

Is in good physical condition , without damage that makes the data difficult to read.

Meets the minimum validity periods required by the destination country.

In the case of Mexican citizens, this review is especially important when traveling to destinations such as the United States, Canada, and Spain, where specific immigration controls exist for foreign visitors.

What happens if a Mexican tries to travel with an expired passport?

Presenting an expired passport can cause various problems even before arriving in the destination country.

Among the main consequences are:

The airline may deny boarding before the flight.

The traveler may face problems during immigration controls.

It may be necessary to reschedule the trip until a valid document is available.

Additional expenses may arise for ticket or reservation changes.

For this reason, authorities recommend checking the passport expiration date well in advance and renewing it before taking an international trip.

Are there exceptions for traveling with an expired passport?

Although the general rule indicates that the passport must be valid, there are some particular cases in which exceptions may apply.

These situations depend on specific agreements between countries, travel conditions, or temporary provisions established by the relevant authorities.

Travelers should not assume they will be able to enter with an expired document, since the final decision depends on the controls applied by immigration authorities and the destination country’s policies.

The procedure travelers must complete before leaving Mexico

To avoid inconveniences, specialists recommend reviewing all necessary documents before traveling: