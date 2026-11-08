The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) confirmed the 2026-2027 school year dates through the federal calendar published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), under Agreement 07/07/26 .

The schedule calls for 185 instructional days for preschool, elementary and middle school across Mexico’s 32 states.

According to the calendar, Friday, Dec. 18 will be the last day of classes before winter break. School activities will be suspended over the year-end recess, and students must return to class in January, according to the dates set by the ministry.

When do classes end in December and when do students return in January?

The federal calendar says winter break will begin on Monday, Dec. 21 , 2026, and run through Tuesday, Jan. 5 , 2027.

During this period, basic education students will not have regular school activities.

Classes are scheduled to resume on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2027. Wednesday, Jan. 6, Three Kings Day, will also be a day off, according to SEP’s schedule.

What other days will there be no classes before winter break?

Before the December break, families should take into account other school closures scheduled in the calendar . The nearest dates include:

Friday, Nov. 13: school closure for first-term grade reporting.

Monday, Nov. 16: holiday for the Mexican Revolution. Along with Friday, Nov. 13, it will create a four-day long weekend. Classes will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Friday, Nov. 27: School Technical Council (CTE) meeting, no classes for students.

Nov. 23-26: first-term report cards are issued, with no suspension of school activities.

Friday, Jan. 29, 2027: School Technical Council meeting.

Monday, Feb. 1: holiday for Constitution Day.

The calendar also includes other closures for School Technical Council meetings, grade reporting and official commemorations over the following months.

Although SEP’s calendar applies nationwide to basic education schools in the 32 states, state education authorities may make local adjustments.