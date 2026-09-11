Spraying white vinegar on a vehicle’s windshield is a trick widely used by several drivers because it helps keep the car clean.

White vinegar is a great ally for those who prefer to clean with the least amount of chemicals, such as bleach or chlorine.

This is due to its acidity, which is mild enough to protect fabrics and delicate surfaces, but strong enough to remove stains and stubborn dirt.

What is spraying white vinegar on the car windshield for, and how can it be done safely?

The white vinegar is used to remove water spots, limescale, and mineral deposits from the windshield.

To use it correctly and safely , equal parts vinegar and water should be mixed, and a microfiber cloth should be dampened and used to clean the glass. After this step, it should be rinsed and dried.

It is recommended to prevent the mixture from landing on the paint, rubber, or moldings, and also on the windshield washer reservoir.

Spraying white vinegar on the car windshield: Why do they recommend it

They recommend it because the acetic acid contained in vinegar helps dissolve and break down these mineral deposits that usually cause the stains. In addition, it is an inexpensive product that most people usually have at home.

Although this method is often confused with the one that helps remove or prevent frost. For this use, specific products are recommended.