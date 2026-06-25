A new round of storms threatens several regions of the United States. As a result of an active atmospheric pattern, the severe weather that dominated during June will continue over the next few days, including the weekend.

Forecasts indicate that the Great Plains will be one of the most affected regions, although intense storms are also expected in parts of the East and the South of the country.

Alert for intense storms, rain, and wind gusts: what the experts say

According to AccuWeather projections, during today’s period, the risk of severe storms will extend from central Montana, eastern Idaho, and northern Utah to southwestern Illinois, Missouri, and northern Arkansas.

The main dangers are

Large hail.

Strong wind gusts of between 60 and 70 mph.

Torrential rain can cause flash flooding.

Possible isolated tornadoes.

For Friday, the area of storms will extend from central and eastern Montana to eastern New Mexico and western Texas, with possible 65-mph winds.

Alert for severe weather throughout the weekend

Forecasts indicate that the threat will not end this weekend, but rather that on both Saturday and Sunday, the risk of severe storms will persist from the Northern Plains to parts of the Midwest.

Among the phenomena expected for these days are

Damaging wind gusts.

Hail.

Heavy rain.

Flash flooding.

Specialists explain that, as a mass of heat strengthens over the central region of the country, the potential for the development of strong winds and storms will increase.

The advice is to stay alert to weather updates in case there is any major change.