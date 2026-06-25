When traveling internationally, one of the fundamental aspects that citizens, naturalized foreigners, and visitors must keep in mind is that the passport they will use to enter and leave the United States must be valid in the eyes of the relevant authorities.

Although maintaining its validity is crucial in these situations, it is often not enough for it to be valid at the time of travel, since it is necessary to verify other required conditions related to this aspect, as well as the physical condition of the document, given that failure to comply with these can cause inconveniences with airlines and different agents.

Essential information about the entry and exit of citizens and naturalized foreigners

Federal regulations establish the obligation to present a valid document and, in the case of naturalized citizens, this must be done using their American passport, regardless of whether they have another document corresponding to their original nationality.

Additionally, a document in good condition is required, since those that show significant damage, extensive stains, and other types of severe deterioration, such as torn visa pages, will not be accepted for this type of travel.

Likewise, USA.gov recommends checking, depending on the travel destination, the validity requirements that the passport must meet: " Some countries and airlines could deny you entry if your passport expires in less than 6 months “, it states.

What is the total validity of a United States passport?

American passports for adults have a maximum validity of up to 10 years. By contrast, passports issued to children under 16 are not renewable and are valid for 5 years.

Essential information for visitors entering the United States

In these circumstances, in order for travel authorization to the country to be granted, as a general rule, the United States requires a validity of 6 months beyond the previously established travel period.

If the passport presented was issued so far in advance that it does not meet the six-month requirement, it will not be considered valid in the visa application process for travel.

Key points about this regulation

CBP keeps the list of countries that are exempt from complying with this regulation up to date on its official website. In the case of these nations, it is only necessary to present a valid passport during their stay.

Latin American countries included in the list: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Venezuela.

The complete and updated list of countries that do not have to follow this rule can be consulted by clicking here.

In addition, to avoid any inconvenience when leaving the country, travelers must preserve the physical integrity of their document to avoid delays and complications.