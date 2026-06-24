The United States Army reported through its official website an important change in its recruitment regulations that extends the age of accepted recruits.

With this modification, the maximum permitted age was now raised by seven years above the previous limit, expanding the eligibility range of those who enlist to become part of the Forces.

New recruitment age: now those over 35 can join the Army

With the new regulation, the age limit to enlist in the Army was extended from 35 years old to 42, so those who meet all the requirements to be part of it, but are over 35, will have seven additional years of opportunity to join.

This regulation responds to efforts to keep the enlistment rate within its targets, after the required numbers were not met in 2022 and 2023.

Another important change implemented by the Army

In addition, it was specified that all those interested in signing up, but who have a conviction for marijuana possession in their record, will no longer have to submit a waiver to be considered.

In the case of those who have committed drug-related offenses that are considered serious, this permit will still have to be submitted to be recruited.