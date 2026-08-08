Limescale in the shower is one of the most common problems in homes.

Over time, the minerals present in the water build up in the small holes of the showerhead or shower nozzle, which reduces the flow and causes the water to come out unevenly.

Although many people turn to baking soda or vinegar, there is an alternative that is gaining popularity for its effectiveness: citric acid, a compound that helps dissolve calcium buildup without requiring much effort.

In addition to improving water pressure, this technique helps extend the useful life of the showerhead and maintain a uniform water flow.

How to remove limescale from shower holes with citric acid

Citric acid is easy to find in specialty stores, hardware stores, or cleaning products stores.

Its ability to dissolve mineral deposits makes it an ideal ally in fighting limescale.

To apply this method, follow these steps:

Mix two or three tablespoons of citric acid in a container with warm water.

Remove the showerhead , if possible.

Soak it in the solution for between 30 minutes and an hour.

Use an old toothbrush to remove the most stubborn limescale residue.

Rinse with plenty of water before reinstalling it.

If the showerhead cannot be removed, you can also place the mixture inside a plastic bag and secure it around the shower so the holes remain in contact with the solution.

Why limescale forms and how to keep it from coming back

The buildup of limescale and minerals depends on the hardness of the water. The higher the concentration of calcium and magnesium, the faster the pipes and shower holes become clogged.

To prevent this problem, specialists recommend:

Clean the showerhead at least once a month.

Dry surfaces after each use.

Periodically check the holes for blockages.

Install filters or anti-limescale systems when the water has a high mineral content.

In this sense, preventive cleaning can avoid severe blockages and help maintain good water pressure for longer.

Simple and regular maintenance is enough to keep the shower working properly and without limescale buildup.