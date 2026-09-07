En esta noticia
The authorities in the United States detail to all new applicants for Real ID driver’s licenses all the mandatory requirements that must be met so that the procedure can be carried out.
In this regard, the citizens of Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York, Chicago or any other territory in the country who seek to carry out this procedure will have to ensure that they have all the conditions required by the different licensing agencies .
This is the document everyone must be able to show in order to apply for this driver’s license
According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), one of the essential requirements to obtain this document is to show that you have a Social Security number (SNN)
To meet this requirement, the following can be presented
- Social Security card
- W-2 form
- SSA-1099 form
- 1099 form issued by entities other than Social Security
- Pay stub that includes the applicant’s name and Social Security number
- Social Security card
This step allows the person’s identity to be verified before the license is issued.
Other requirements that must be met to obtain a driver’s license of this type
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) specifies that the following will be requested
- Full legal name
- Date of birth
- Two proofs of principal residence
- Legal status in the United States
It is essential to note that additional requirements may be imposed in each state, so the advice is to verify that all necessary documents are gathered before going to the office to avoid any delay or rejection.
What are the uses of this type of driver’s license
The Real ID driver’s license meets all the security criteria established by the Real ID Act, so it is accepted for different official uses such as
- Entering certain federal facilities
- Accessing nuclear power plants
- Boarding federally regulated commercial flights
For this reason, it is one of the most widely used documents when boarding domestic flights and meeting TSA checks.
It is important to note that driver’s licenses that do not comply with Real ID have other processing requirements, which should be checked at the corresponding DMV.