Both the keto diet and the Mediterranean diet are among the most popular eating plans, but they are significantly different. While one reduces carbohydrate intake to a minimum, the other opts for a balanced diet.

Both provide benefits in certain contexts and present important differences in their composition, their goals and the scientific support they have for the general population.

Main characteristics of the keto diet

The ketogenic diet, better known as the keto diet, consists of drastically reducing carbohydrate intake and increasing fat consumption, with a moderate intake of protein.

The goal is to induce a state called ketosis , in which the body uses fat as its main source of energy.

Some research indicates that it may promote weight loss and improve glucose control in certain people, although following it long term can be more difficult and it is not recommended as the first option for the entire population.

How the Mediterranean diet differs

The Mediterranean diet does not eliminate food groups but rather promotes a varied and balanced diet inspired by the traditional habits of the countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea.

It is characterized by a high consumption of fruits and vegetables, whole grains and legumes, olive oil, frequent consumption of fish and nuts, moderate intake of dairy products and white meats, and occasional consumption of red meat and ultra-processed foods.

Keto diet vs. Mediterranean diet: Which is the most recommended?

There is no single diet that is suitable for everyone, since the choice depends on the goals, health status, and recommendations of a professional.

In short, specialists agree that the best diet is the one that provides all the necessary nutrients, can be maintained over time, and adapts to each person’s individual needs.