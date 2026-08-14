Passengers who have this device must pay special attention before traveling.

Unlike the usual restrictions on cell phones and lithium batteries, this model has a specific ban that prevents it from being carried aboard an aircraft.

The measure was implemented after several units showed serious problems with their batteries, which could cause overheating, fires, and even explosions.

Which phone is banned on U.S. flights?

The device in question is the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, a phone launched in 2016 that ended up being pulled from the market after numerous incidents related to its batteries.

The Transportation Security Administration of the United States (TSA) states that this model cannot be transported on flights to, from, or within the United States.

The ban is particularly strict because the phone cannot be carried either in carry-on baggage or in checked luggage . It is also not allowed to be carried personally during the flight.

The measure was adopted in October 2016 and remains in effect due to the risk the device poses to aircraft safety.

Why did the United States ban the Samsung Galaxy Note 7?

The problem originated in the lithium-ion batteries used by the Galaxy Note 7.

After the phone was launched, cases began to be reported of devices overheating and catching fire.

Samsung initially carried out a recall and later decided to permanently withdraw the model from the market.

The main concern is its fire risk during flight, which increases with a defective battery.

For this reason, the Galaxy Note 7 went from being a recalled phone to becoming a device specifically banned on U.S. flights.

Does the ban mean you cannot enter the United States with that phone?

Not exactly. This point is important for travelers.

The TSA ban refers to the air transport of the device, not to an immigration ban that prevents a person from entering the United States for owning the phone.

Therefore, if a person still owns one of these phones, they should not take it to the airport with the intention of bringing it onto the plane.

Can the Galaxy Note 7 be carried in carry-on baggage?

No. The restriction specifically applies to carry-on baggage.

This makes the Galaxy Note 7 different from other cell phones, which can generally be transported in the cabin following the corresponding rules for electronic devices and batteries.

In the case of the Note 7, the ban is absolute: it cannot travel in the aircraft cabin.

What about other phones and lithium batteries?

Most personal electronic devices may be transported according to the corresponding safety rules.

The main thing passengers must monitor is lithium batteries, especially when it comes to spare batteries or power banks.

The TSA indicates that spare lithium batteries and portable chargers must be carried in carry-on baggage, while there are restrictions on transporting them in checked baggage.