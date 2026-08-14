Cinnamon is one of the most commonly used ingredients in cooking, but its uses can go far beyond recipes.

In gardening, this seasoning has started to gain popularity as a home remedy to help protect snake plants from certain fungi and microorganisms.

Why do they recommend sprinkling cinnamon on plants?

The main reason cinnamon is used in gardening is its possible antifungal activity. The spice contains compounds such as cinnamaldehyde, which have the ability to inhibit the development of certain fungi.

This explains why some gardeners use it as a supplement to help prevent problems related to the proliferation of microorganisms.

Using this ingredient is only a household supplement and is not a treatment capable of eliminating an advanced infection on its own.

Cinnamon on snake plant: what is it good for?

In the snake plant, cinnamon is mainly used with the aim of helping to reduce the risk of fungi appearing .

Ground cinnamon is usually applied locally to certain cut areas as a home alternative to reduce the conditions favorable for the development of bacteria and fungi.

It can also be applied very sparingly to the substrate, although the goal should not be to replace the plant’s usual care.

The snake plant, also known as Sansevieria or Dracaena trifasciata, is a particularly hardy species capable of tolerating periods with little water. That is why one of the main mistakes to avoid is overwatering it .

How do you apply cinnamon to a snake plant?

If you want to try this method, one of the simplest alternatives is to use pure ground cinnamon, without sugar or other added ingredients.

For local application, a small amount can be placed on a clean, dry cut area . The idea is to use a very thin layer, without completely covering the plant or saturating the substrate.

There is no need to fill the pot with cinnamon; too much does not guarantee greater protection.