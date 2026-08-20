When applying for a Real ID driver’s license in Los Angeles, it will be essential to consider the federal specifications that exist regarding documents in order to complete the process without inconvenience.

This license, in addition to allowing legal driving, is the only one that can be used as proof of identity for official purposes since the implementation of the Real ID Act in May 2025.

Los Angeles will ban driver’s licenses in August for all people who do not have this document

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) indicates that one of the essential requirements for those who want to apply for this type of driver’s license is to present a document that proves the existence of a Social Security Number (SSN).

For this reason, you may provide

W-2 Form

SSA-1099 Form

1099 Form issued by entities other than Social Security

Pay stub that includes the applicant’s name and Social Security number

Social Security card

Those who want to apply for their Real ID driver’s license in Los Ángeles will be required to take one of the examples listed above to the DMV.

Other documents that those who want to apply for this driver’s license in Los Angeles will have to present

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) explains that another requirement everyone must meet is the presentation of documents that prove

Full legal name

Date of birth

Two proofs of primary residence

Legal status in the United States

What distinguishes this driver’s license from others

The Real ID driver’s license is a guarantee to authorities that the document was issued in compliance with security standards common to all states. For this reason, in addition to driving, this card can be used when

Entering certain federal facilities

Accessing nuclear power plants

Boarding commercial flights regulated by the federal government

It is important to note that driver’s licenses that do not meet Real ID have other application requirements, which should be checked at the relevant DMV.