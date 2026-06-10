The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) specifies on its official website what requirements all drivers in the state must meet to keep their driver’s license valid.

In this jurisdiction, fines are reflected in a point system, the amount of which will depend on the violation being committed.

In that context, failing to yield when you are required to do so is heavily penalized, so if several violations of this kind are accumulated within two years, the driver’s license may be suspended.

Under what circumstances can DMV authorities suspend a driver’s license for failing to yield

The Driver Violation Point System is the tool used by the DMV to “identify high-risk drivers”.

This system indicates that those who get 11 points within 24 months will have their driver’s license suspended and will not be able to continue driving with this document.

In that sense, when a driver fails to yield in the face of a sign indicating that they must do so, the violation will add 3 points. This means that if it happens more than 3 times in two years, that driver’s license will be completely suspended.

How other violations are measured under this same system

The official chart shared by the DMV details:

Unspecified speed: 3 points

Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points

Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points

Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points

Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points

More than 40 mph over the speed limit: 11 points

Speeding in a work zone: 8 points

Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points

Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points

Oversized vehicle colliding with bridges: 8 points

Reckless driving: 5 points

Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points

Leaving the scene of an accident with personal injuries: 5 points

Failure to use due care while driving: 5 points

Aiding aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points

Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points

Inadequate brakes: 4 points

Following another vehicle too closely (tailgating): 4 points

Improper passing, unsafe lane change, or driving in the wrong direction: 3 points

Railroad crossing violation: 5 points

Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points

Violation of a safety restraint requirement involving a minor under 16 years of age: 3 points

Using a cellphone or other electronic device: 5 points

Inadequate brakes while driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points

Any other traffic violation: 2 points