En esta noticia
The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) specifies on its official website what requirements all drivers in the state must meet to keep their driver’s license valid.
In this jurisdiction, fines are reflected in a point system, the amount of which will depend on the violation being committed.
In that context, failing to yield when you are required to do so is heavily penalized, so if several violations of this kind are accumulated within two years, the driver’s license may be suspended.
Under what circumstances can DMV authorities suspend a driver’s license for failing to yield
The Driver Violation Point System is the tool used by the DMV to “identify high-risk drivers”.
This system indicates that those who get 11 points within 24 months will have their driver’s license suspended and will not be able to continue driving with this document.
In that sense, when a driver fails to yield in the face of a sign indicating that they must do so, the violation will add 3 points. This means that if it happens more than 3 times in two years, that driver’s license will be completely suspended.
How other violations are measured under this same system
The official chart shared by the DMV details:
- Unspecified speed: 3 points
- Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points
- Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points
- Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points
- Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points
- More than 40 mph over the speed limit: 11 points
- Speeding in a work zone: 8 points
- Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points
- Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points
- Oversized vehicle colliding with bridges: 8 points
- Reckless driving: 5 points
- Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points
- Leaving the scene of an accident with personal injuries: 5 points
- Failure to use due care while driving: 5 points
- Aiding aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points
- Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points
- Inadequate brakes: 4 points
- Following another vehicle too closely (tailgating): 4 points
- Improper passing, unsafe lane change, or driving in the wrong direction: 3 points
- Railroad crossing violation: 5 points
- Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points
- Violation of a safety restraint requirement involving a minor under 16 years of age: 3 points
- Using a cellphone or other electronic device: 5 points
- Inadequate brakes while driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points
- Any other traffic violation: 2 points
In these cases, the authorities will inform you of how long the license will remain suspended and what steps to follow.