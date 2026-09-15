Eating or drinking while driving is not illegal in Texas. But if that distraction causes a traffic violation, the driver may end up with a suspended license. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) applies that sanction to those who accumulate several violations.

The suspension does not depend on a single incident, but on the driving record. The DPS can apply it if the driver accumulates four traffic violations in 12 months or seven in 24 months. This mechanism replaced the old point system, eliminated in 2019.

How can eating while driving end in a suspension?

Eating or drinking coffee while driving does not automatically generate a fine. The problem appears if that distraction causes a sudden movement, hard braking, or an unsafe maneuver. In that case, police can identify it as reckless driving.

Texas law defines reckless driving as driving with complete disregard for the safety of other people or property. The offense can result in a fine of up to u$s 200 or arrest. Each conviction is recorded in the driver’s history.

What happens if several violations are accumulated?

When a driver adds up four traffic violations in one year, or seven in two years, the DPS can begin the process of license suspension. These rules apply to any type of driving violation, not only those linked to food.

Driving with a suspended license is a crime in Texas and can lead to additional criminal charges. Drivers can reduce the impact of a violation by taking a state-approved defensive driving course, which in some cases prevents it from being recorded.