New York residents are set to receive new energy rebate checks worth up to $200 as part of a state program designed to help households deal with rising electricity, heating and other energy costs.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will distribute approximately $1 billion in energy rebates through the Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate Program, also known as POWER. The initiative will reach about 8.2 million eligible households across New York State.

The first checks are scheduled to be mailed beginning September 21, 2026, with the distribution continuing through December. Eligible residents will not need to submit a new application or sign up for the program.

Who is eligible for the $200 energy rebate?

The payment is based on information from residents’ 2024 New York State income tax returns. To qualify, residents must have filed their state tax return on time and met the program’s income requirements.

They must also have been full-year New York residents during 2024 and cannot have been claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return.

The program therefore does not provide the same amount to every household. The state will determine the payment based on the taxpayer’s filing status and income.

How much will each household receive?

The amount of the New York energy rebate varies according to the tax return:

$200: Married couples filing jointly with income below $150,000 .

$150: Married couples filing jointly with income between $150,000 and $300,000 .

$100: Individual taxpayers with income below $150,000.

The payment is a one-time energy rebate rather than a recurring monthly benefit. Its purpose is to provide direct financial relief to households facing higher utility expenses.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will distribute approximately $1 billion in energy rebates through the Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate Program, also known as POWER. (Photographer: Angelina Katsanis/ Bloomberg.)

When will New York send the checks?

The first POWER rebate checks will begin going out on September 21, 2026, according to the announcement from Governor Hochul’s administration.

However, not every eligible household will receive its check on the same day. The state expects the mailing process to continue through December 2026.

Residents who qualify do not need to complete an additional application. The state will use the information already available from their tax filings to determine eligibility and the amount of the payment.

This means that an eligible resident who does not receive a check during the first days of distribution should not necessarily assume there is a problem. The mailing process will take place over several weeks.

Why is New York sending the energy rebate?

The POWER program was created to help New York households cope with the increasing cost of energy.

The state government’s announcement says the $1 billion initiative is part of a broader affordability effort. Hochul’s administration has pointed to the pressure caused by household energy bills and rising gasoline prices as reasons for returning money directly to residents.

The rebate comes as households prepare for the colder months, when heating expenses can become a significant part of monthly budgets.

The program is specifically designed as a direct payment rather than a discount that residents must request from their utility company.

Do residents have to apply for the $200 check?

No. One of the most important details of the program is that eligible residents do not need to apply.

The state will determine eligibility using the information from the 2024 tax returns and will automatically mail the rebate checks to households that meet the requirements.

That also means residents should be cautious about messages asking them to provide banking information, pay a fee or complete a separate application to receive the money.

The official program does not require an additional payment to release the rebate.

What New Yorkers should know about the $200 payment

The new New York energy rebate is part of a $1 billion state initiative and will benefit approximately 8.2 million households.

The maximum payment is $200, but not everyone will receive that amount. The final payment depends primarily on the taxpayer’s filing status and income reported on the 2024 state tax return.

The distribution will begin on September 21 and continue through December 2026, meaning eligible households may receive their checks at different times.

Key facts about the New York energy checks

Program: Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate, or POWER.

Total funding: $1 billion.

Eligible households: Approximately 8.2 million.

Maximum payment: $200.

First mailing date: September 21, 2026.

Distribution period: Through December 2026.

Application required: No.

Eligibility basis: 2024 New York State tax return.

How to know if the payment is coming

Eligible New Yorkers generally do not need to take any action. The state will use their previously filed tax information to determine whether they qualify, and which rebate amount applies.

Residents should therefore keep an eye on their mail beginning in late September. Because the distribution will continue through December, the absence of a check during the first days does not necessarily mean the household was excluded.

The $200 energy rebate is intended to provide temporary financial relief as New York households face high utility and energy costs. For eligible residents, the payment will arrive automatically by mail without the need to submit a new application.