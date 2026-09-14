California changed its driver’s license rules in 2026, giving drivers a new option after they move to a different address. The change allows eligible motorists to request a duplicate driver’s license with their updated information.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) included the measure among the new laws taking effect this year. Drivers still have to report an address change to the DMV, but they can now request a replacement license after updating their information.

Drivers can request a duplicate license after moving

Under SB 506, Californians can request a duplicate driver’s license after changing their address. Previously, state law generally limited duplicate licenses to situations such as a lost, destroyed, or mutilated license, or a legal name change.

The DMV says drivers must notify the agency of an address change within 10 days. The change of address can be submitted online through the DMV’s system, and there is no fee for updating the address.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) included the measure among the new laws taking effect this year.

Drivers can submit a change of address through their MyDMV account or by completing a DMV 14 form by mail. The address update itself does not automatically produce a new physical license.

After updating the address, drivers who want a physical license showing the new information can request a duplicate under the 2026 rule. This gives California residents more flexibility when their personal information changes after a move.