A couple that manages a 130-acre farm in a rural area of the state of New York is seeking volunteers for land restoration tasks. In exchange, it offers free lodging and food.

The proposal, posted on WorldPackers, asks for 20 hours of work per week. It includes a private room, breakfast, lunch, and dinner throughout the stay.

The program requires a valid visa or U.S. citizenship to apply. It also asks for intermediate English and being over 18.

It accepts individual applications, as a couple, or in volunteer pairs. It already has reviews from previous participants on the platform.

What does this volunteer program in New York include?

Volunteers work 20 hours per week, in 4-hour shifts over 5 days. Tasks range from landscape restoration to construction and gardening.

In exchange, they receive private accommodation, three meals a day, and transportation from arrival. They also have access to bicycles and high-speed internet for remote work. The benefits include:

Private single room

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day

2 days off per week

Bicycles and transportation included

High-speed internet and remote work space

Who can apply and what is needed?

To apply, a visa or citizenship of the United States is required, allowing work in the country. Intermediate English and being over 18 are also required.

The program does not cover flights, travel insurance, or visa procedures. Those costs are the responsibility of each volunteer.

Applications are made through WorldPackers, where reviews from other participants are listed. The organizers recommend having your own vehicle, although they offer pickup in Oneonta.