In recent months, rosemary has evolved from being a classic herb used in cooking to becoming one of the preferred plants for the home. More and more people are choosing to place a sprig of rosemary on the window, not only because of its strong aroma, but also because of the practical and symbolic benefits practical and symbolic ones associated with it.

This simple act, which does not require gardening experience, can transform the atmosphere of the home and provide a sense of uninterrupted freshness.

Placing rosemary branches in the home windows: what it is used for

One of the most important reasons for placing rosemary on the window lies in its ability to naturally scent indoor spaces . When exposed to sunlight and proper ventilation, the plant releases its essential oils, generating a fresh and pure aroma that can be noticed when the window is opened.

Unlike artificial air fresheners, rosemary is not intrusive and keeps the space scented throughout the entire day.

In addition to its usefulness, rosemary has an important symbolic meaning in various cultures. According to traditional beliefs, placing it in the window — a link between the inside and the outside — is associated with:

For this reason, many people choose it as a “guardian” plant for the home.

What are the advantages of putting rosemary in the home windows

Placing rosemary on the window offers various advantages, such as:

Where to place rosemary to optimize its healthy growth

The best place is on the inside of the window, where it receives direct or semi-direct light. Likewise, it can be placed outside, as long as it is protected from: