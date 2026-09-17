The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) sets specific vision requirements that all drivers must meet both to obtain and to keep their driver’s license.

Those who have visual conditions that must be evaluated to ensure driving safety, must demonstrate to the authorities in these evaluation stages that they meet the requirements to drive.

What happens when a driver fails the vision test

The required acuity is 20/40 with both eyes together, as well as 20/40 in one eye and at least 20/70 in the other, with or without glasses.

People who do not meet these standards are referred to a specialist, who examines them and completes the form Report of Vision Examination (DL 62).

The driver must submit this document to the DMV. Until this is reviewed, no alternative permit to drive will be issued.

In cases of extremely low visual acuity, of 20/200 or worse, the person may not be called back for another driving test.

The DMV may require additional driving tests

Once the DL 62 form has been reviewed, the DMV may schedule a driving test or a Supplemental Driving Performance Evaluation (SPDE).

These evaluations make it possible to determine whether the visual condition interferes with the ability to drive or whether the person can compensate for it with other driving skills.

When can a driver’s license be revoked for vision problems

In accordance with what is stipulated in the California Vehicle Code 8CVC) §13953, the DMV may revoke a driver’s license when the examiner administers a driving test to a person with low vision and determines that their performance was dangerously deficient , provided that the visual condition makes the driver unsafe to drive.

However, renewal is not the only measure. If the condition is determined to be improvable, restrictions may be applied to limit driving.

Those who have doubts about the procedures carried out by the DMV can find more information by clicking here.