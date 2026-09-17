Artificial intelligence is driving a transformation that goes far beyond the technology sector. Its growth increasingly requires physical infrastructure and specialized workers.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, the CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, spoke about the effects of artificial intelligence on the labor market, and how in the coming years electricians, plumbers, masons, and other trades could take on a more prominent role.

What did Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO, say about the jobs of the future?

Huang said that the growth of artificial intelligence could especially benefit workers in specialized trades .

During a conversation with Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Huang highlighted that the expansion of AI will require a huge amount of infrastructure and skilled labor.

“It is wonderful that jobs are related to specialized trades, and that we are going to have plumbers, electricians, construction workers, and steelworkers”, the businessman said.

In addition, he emphasized that many of these job opportunities could offer good income without requiring advanced university training.

“Everyone should be able to make a good living. You do not need a PhD in computer science to achieve that”, Huang said.

Why does he say that Artificial Intelligence will drive the emergence of more electricians, plumbers, and masons?

Huang’s explanation is linked to the infrastructure that artificial intelligence needs to keep growing. The development of this technology depends on the construction of data centers, semiconductor factories, and computer systems capable of supporting ever-greater demand.

According to Nvidia’s CEO, global investments aimed at this type of infrastructure could reach US$7 trillion before the end of the decade, something that would open thousands of jobs linked to construction and technical trades.

The projected growth appears in a context in which the demand for specialized workers already exceeds supply