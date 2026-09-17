U.S. citizens living outside the United States can take part in the elections through absentee voting, as long as they meet the corresponding electoral requirements.

The process allows you to register as a voter and request a ballot to cast your vote from another country and must be done through the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP).

How do you register to vote from abroad with absentee voting?

To register and request an absentee ballot, you must go through the same process via the Federal Postcard Application (FPCA).

Complete the FPCA online, available through the Federal Voting Assistance Program. Indicate the U.S. voting address, which generally corresponds to the last place the person lived before moving abroad. Submit the application following the instructions corresponding to the state. Once processed, receive the absentee ballot and return it within the deadline established by the electoral authority.

In the case of people born outside the United States who never lived in the country, the ability to vote depends on the rules of the state where their parents or legal guardians last lived.

What documents are needed to vote from abroad?

The specific requirements depend on each state’s electoral rules. To complete registration, they will usually request data that allows identity to be verified and the U.S. voting address to be established.

For general voter registration, a driver’s license or state ID can be used. When the person does not have these documents, some states allow other proof to be presented.

The voter registration card is not a mandatory requirement to vote. In addition, because identification rules change by state, authorities recommend checking the conditions directly with the corresponding state or local election office.