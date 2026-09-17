Cleaning the refrigerator with baking soda and water is one of the recommendations from the Cleveland Clinic to keep the inside of this appliance clean and help reduce the conditions that favor the appearance of mold and bacteria.

How baking soda is used to clean the refrigerator

To make the mixture, you need to combine 1 tablespoon of baking soda dissolved in a quarter of water and use this liquid to clean the inside of the refrigerator.

Once the preparation has been applied, it should be cleaned again with water only and the surfaces dried.

Why it is important to always keep the refrigerator clean

Food spills inside the refrigerator can lead to the appearance of mold and bacteria. Mold produces spores that can travel through the air and reach other foods, thus promoting cross-contamination.

How often the refrigerator should be cleaned, according to experts

The advice is to clean the inside of the refrigerator every few months to minimize mold growth.

It is also recommended to always keep refrigerated foods covered with a lid, aluminum foil, or plastic wrap.

In the event that the refrigerator already has visible dirt buildup, it is advised to use 3 teaspoons of bleach for every quarter of water -always removing the food beforehand- to clean the surfaces.