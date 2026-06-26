The current legislation in Mexico City provides for different mechanisms that can lead to the temporary suspension or permanent cancellation of the driver’s license for those who commit serious infractions or repeatedly engage in conduct sanctioned by traffic authorities.

In response to questions about possible cancellations of licenses, it is important to distinguish between financial fines and the grounds established in the regulations. Currently, the loss of the driving permit is related to the severity and repetition of certain offenses, as well as the points system provided for in the Traffic Regulations.

In what cases can the driver’s license be suspended in Mexico City

The Mobility Law of Mexico City, in its article 68, establishes that the license can be suspended for a period of between six months and three years in certain circumstances.

Among the foreseen grounds is the accumulation of three infractions of the Mobility Law or its regulations within one year, as well as causing damage to third parties or their property without having made the corresponding repair.

A suspension is also contemplated for those sanctioned for driving under the influence of alcohol. For the first offense, the suspension is for one year, and the driver must undergo addiction treatment. If there is a second sanction for this cause within a period longer than one year, the suspension can be extended up to three years.

When permanent cancellation of the license applies

The grounds for permanent cancellation are regulated by article 67 of the CDMX Mobility Law.

The authority may cancel the license when a person receives a second sanction in the same year for driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, or a third sanction for the same reason within a period of three years.

The measure may also apply when the driver commits an infraction under the influence of narcotics, psychotropic drugs, or other toxic substances, when they have been sanctioned twice with license suspension, or when it is proven that they submitted false information or documents during the process.

Likewise, cancellation may proceed if a jurisdictional or ministerial authority determines that a traffic incident constitutes a crime.

The points system can also lead to the loss of the license

Article 66 of the Mexico City Traffic Regulations provides for a penalty points system associated with infractions committed by drivers.

According to these regulations, the license may be canceled when twelve penalty points are accumulated, which are assigned according to the sanctions recorded by the Secretariat of Citizen Security.

Each infraction adds a certain number of points and, if a sanction ticket is voided, the corresponding points are also deducted. The accumulation of points is linked to the offenses committed and operates independently of the payment of financial fines.

Reasons that can lead to the suspension or cancellation of the license